Together by linnypinny
113 / 365

Together

The yogi on the right had an accident last week (he broke his neck while attempting a pose) but thanks to strong glue and a little rest, he is back to normal. Only one more week of modeling and they can take a much needed vacation.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
moni kozi ace
funny pose
April 23rd, 2022  
katy ace
I can see now that these are two separate statues. For some reason I thought it was only one that was posable and you were putting it in the poses you wanted. This is a Fabulous Composition for them
April 23rd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Exercising together is more fun.
April 23rd, 2022  
