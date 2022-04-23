Sign up
113 / 365
Together
The yogi on the right had an accident last week (he broke his neck while attempting a pose) but thanks to strong glue and a little rest, he is back to normal. Only one more week of modeling and they can take a much needed vacation.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3445
photos
203
followers
258
following
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365 in 2022
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
23rd April 2022 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
linnypinny-bw
,
30-shots2022
moni kozi
ace
funny pose
April 23rd, 2022
katy
ace
I can see now that these are two separate statues. For some reason I thought it was only one that was posable and you were putting it in the poses you wanted. This is a Fabulous Composition for them
April 23rd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Exercising together is more fun.
April 23rd, 2022
