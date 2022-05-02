Previous
Good Timing by linnypinny
Good Timing

Took this photo just minutes before the lawn care guy finally showed up to mow.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
william wooderson
You saved the sight just in time! Fav.
May 2nd, 2022  
katy ace
LOL! Fabulous timing otherwise you’re no mow May Photo would be entirely different!
May 2nd, 2022  
