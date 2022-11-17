Previous
Red by linnypinny
222 / 365

Red

It was Red Cup Day at Starbucks - a free reusable cup with any holiday drink order. I'm trying to cut down on sugar, but I couldn't resist a peppermint mocha!
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
katy
sounds delish and a very cute photo out of the deal as well
November 17th, 2022  
Susan Wakely
Cute chap looking after the mocha.
November 17th, 2022  
gloria jones
Fun image
November 17th, 2022  
