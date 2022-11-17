Sign up
Red
It was Red Cup Day at Starbucks - a free reusable cup with any holiday drink order. I'm trying to cut down on sugar, but I couldn't resist a peppermint mocha!
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3554
photos
193
followers
246
following
katy
ace
sounds delish and a very cute photo out of the deal as well
November 17th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute chap looking after the mocha.
November 17th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Fun image
November 17th, 2022
