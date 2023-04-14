Sign up
49 / 365
Frozen Magnolia 2
Another shot of my magnolia tree trying to flower only to get snowed on last night. This poor little tree tries so hard every year. Honestly, I don't know why they sell magnolia trees to midwesterners. It's really a southern belle.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
Lisa Brown
@lisab514
Tags
magnolia
Susan Wakely
ace
It is a beauty.
April 17th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
April 17th, 2023
