Frozen Magnolia 2 by lisab514
Frozen Magnolia 2

Another shot of my magnolia tree trying to flower only to get snowed on last night. This poor little tree tries so hard every year. Honestly, I don't know why they sell magnolia trees to midwesterners. It's really a southern belle.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Susan Wakely ace
It is a beauty.
April 17th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
April 17th, 2023  
