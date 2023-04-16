Sign up
50 / 365
Penguins
This photo was taken back in 2020 when we went to the Falkland Islands. I am combing thru my files today and this made me happy.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
0
0
Lisa Brown
@lisab514
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
14th February 2020 6:36am
Tags
penguins
