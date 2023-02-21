Sign up
32 / 365
Building sitescape
This is the reality of my home landscape while we're renovating it. It looked a lot better in the previous shot under its snow blanket! Also that shot was taken from the inside, this one shares the truth of the outside in perspective.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
