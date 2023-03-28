Sign up
67 / 365
Architectural manoeuvres
Got to be impressed by the roof of the station at Kings Cross - looking very sci fi today, especially in contrast to the murky grey rain outside.
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
3
1
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
67
photos
17
followers
17
following
18% complete
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
28th March 2023 6:31pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cross’
,
‘kings
,
‘modern
,
architecture’
katy
ace
I really like the patterns and colors in this Liz FAV
March 28th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Very modern indeed
March 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great structure.
March 28th, 2023
