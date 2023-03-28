Previous
Architectural manoeuvres by lizgooster
67 / 365

Architectural manoeuvres

Got to be impressed by the roof of the station at Kings Cross - looking very sci fi today, especially in contrast to the murky grey rain outside.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Liz Gooster

Photo Details

katy ace
I really like the patterns and colors in this Liz FAV
March 28th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Very modern indeed
March 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great structure.
March 28th, 2023  
