66 / 365
Drooping delights
I keep seeing these heavy hyacinths leaning over to rest on the pavement on my walks to the local coffee shop. They are pink but thought it would be fun to see how they look in black and white.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
flowers
,
spring
