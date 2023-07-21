Sign up
185 / 365
There's a buzz in the lavender
Was wandering out for coffee and stopped to watch the bees, buzzing in the lavender. They were too busy to stop and pose for photos but managed to capture a couple in here.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Tags
summer
,
lavender
,
bees
