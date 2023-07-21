Previous
There's a buzz in the lavender by lizgooster
There's a buzz in the lavender

Was wandering out for coffee and stopped to watch the bees, buzzing in the lavender. They were too busy to stop and pose for photos but managed to capture a couple in here.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
