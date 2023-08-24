Previous
The castle on the hill by lizgooster
The castle on the hill

I was interested in how small Edinburgh castle looked against the stone cross in the foreground! A shot from my recent trip to fill a little hole in my August calendar ...
Liz Gooster

I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
