Art in sand by lizgooster
220 / 365

Art in sand

We were all very impressed by this sand sculpture - as were many other passersby. The artist describes herself as 'a bit obsessed by sculpting sand'. She's clearly very good at it!
https://www.instagram.com/annieobrian/?hl=en
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, it is very impressive and so well done.
August 30th, 2023  
