A cabin by the sea by lizgooster
220 / 365

A cabin by the sea

Not mine, unfortunately! There is something about beach huts that always draws me in and I love to look at them. This was taken just after a bit of a downpour in Southwold on the Suffolk coast.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
60% complete

