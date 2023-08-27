Sign up
Previous
220 / 365
Cloudy skies
We had a lovely day at the beach. Given it’s a British bank holiday weekend, we were lucky to see only a little bit of rain, when these fluffy white clouds were replaced by dark ones.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
27th August 2023 2:09pm
Tags
beach
,
clouds
,
summer
,
southwold
Susan Wakely
ace
Great cloud formation.
August 28th, 2023
