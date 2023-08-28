Sign up
223 / 365
Having a whale of a time
Our late summer holiday visit to the small but fascinating zoological musuem in Cambridge. It has a very nice gift shop, which you can see below the whale skeleton here.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
365
iPhone 11
Taken
1st September 2023 2:59pm
Tags
museum
,
whale
,
cambridge
