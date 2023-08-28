Previous
Having a whale of a time by lizgooster
223 / 365

Having a whale of a time

Our late summer holiday visit to the small but fascinating zoological musuem in Cambridge. It has a very nice gift shop, which you can see below the whale skeleton here.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Liz Gooster

