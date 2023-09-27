Sign up
Previous
252 / 365
Expect delays …
Not an auspicious sign! And it certainly resonated with me as I waited for my delayed flight home from Edinburgh. Eventually got home about 1.30 am.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
1
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
252
photos
19
followers
19
following
69% complete
View this month »
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
26th September 2023 9:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
airport
,
delays
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh dear. No one likes delays and disruption when travelling.
September 28th, 2023
