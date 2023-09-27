Previous
Expect delays … by lizgooster
252 / 365

Expect delays …

Not an auspicious sign! And it certainly resonated with me as I waited for my delayed flight home from Edinburgh. Eventually got home about 1.30 am.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Oh dear. No one likes delays and disruption when travelling.
September 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise