Previous
Next
They call it mellow yellow by lizgooster
289 / 365

They call it mellow yellow

I loved the colours of this carpet of fallen leaves
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
79% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Is there a song title challenge going on right now? That would be a perfect photo for it. I love the subtle color and the beautiful patterns in this one.
November 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise