289 / 365
They call it mellow yellow
I loved the colours of this carpet of fallen leaves
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
1
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
291
photos
19
followers
19
following
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
1st November 2023 12:30pm
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
autumn
katy
ace
Is there a song title challenge going on right now? That would be a perfect photo for it. I love the subtle color and the beautiful patterns in this one.
November 1st, 2023
