297 / 365
En famille in Paris
Still filling a few blanks in November - have chosen this one for my birthday date as it reminds me of how much fun it was to visit Paris together.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
family
,
birthday
,
paris
