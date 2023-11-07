Previous
Next
Rothko in Paris by lizgooster
298 / 365

Rothko in Paris

Room after room of pure gorgeousness in the Mark Rothko exhibition at the Louis Vuitton gallery in Paris. 🖼️
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Nice
November 29th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Nice shot.
November 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise