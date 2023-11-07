Sign up
298 / 365
Rothko in Paris
Room after room of pure gorgeousness in the Mark Rothko exhibition at the Louis Vuitton gallery in Paris. 🖼️
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
5th November 2023 2:19pm
Tags
art
,
paris
,
rothko
Dave
ace
Nice
November 29th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot.
November 29th, 2023
