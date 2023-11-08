Sign up
298 / 365
Bird’s eye view
Paris as seen from the viewing platform of the Tour de Montparnasse. We were very lucky with the weather, given it was November!
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
315
photos
19
followers
19
following
86% complete
View this month »
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
315
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
6th November 2023 11:38am
Tags
view
autumn
paris
katy
ace
FAV I love the POV for this one. It is very unusual.
November 27th, 2023
