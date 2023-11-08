Previous
Bird’s eye view by lizgooster
298 / 365

Bird’s eye view

Paris as seen from the viewing platform of the Tour de Montparnasse. We were very lucky with the weather, given it was November!
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
katy ace
FAV I love the POV for this one. It is very unusual.
November 27th, 2023  
