338 / 365
Clever Christmas tree
Our local charity shop has been very creative in making Christmas trees by folding the pages of books. Makes for an eye-catching window display!
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
books
christmas tree
Diana
ace
Now that is what I call clever and very effective. Well spotted and captured.
December 15th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Very clever.
December 15th, 2023
