Clever Christmas tree by lizgooster
Clever Christmas tree

Our local charity shop has been very creative in making Christmas trees by folding the pages of books. Makes for an eye-catching window display!
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Diana ace
Now that is what I call clever and very effective. Well spotted and captured.
December 15th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Very clever.
December 15th, 2023  
