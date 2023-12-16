Previous
Cheeky Santa by lizgooster
339 / 365

Cheeky Santa

Ellie spotted this in a shop window in Cambridge town centre. It was a little while ago now so it felt a bit early but I think now is the time!
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise