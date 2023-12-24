Sign up
Cherry blossom tree
We may not have painted our walls yet but I'm delighted we have our favourite picture up. I love to see how it changes with the light thr9ughutthe day. This is a morning shot.
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
tree
,
art
,
jack frame
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely. I can imagine it changing with the light.
December 24th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Very nice indeed.
December 24th, 2023
