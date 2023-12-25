Previous
Golden days by lizgooster
Golden days

Wishing all those who celebrate today a very Merry Christmas. Thinking too of all those who don’t celebrate and those who have little cause to celebrate this year.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
katy ace
What a wondrful composition Liz and a thoughtful narrative FAV
December 25th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely done.
December 25th, 2023  
