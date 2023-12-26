Previous
Cambridge at Christmas by lizgooster
356 / 365

Cambridge at Christmas

It’s always wonderfully quiet wandering around Cambridge city centre on Christmas Day. This is the back of Clare College, as seen from one of the bridges over the River Cam.
