Accidental abstract by lizgooster
358 / 365

Accidental abstract

No idea how I took this or even what it’s of, but I quite like it!
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Liz Gooster

Susan Wakely ace
I think that you have been looking through my holiday brochures.
Nice effect.
December 28th, 2023  
