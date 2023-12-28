Sign up
Accidental abstract
No idea how I took this or even what it’s of, but I quite like it!
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Views
2
1
1
365
iPhone 15
28th December 2023 9:35am
abstract
Susan Wakely
ace
I think that you have been looking through my holiday brochures.
Nice effect.
December 28th, 2023
