Previous
359 / 365
Gone fishing?
Santa’s Grotto in Cambridge’s Grand Arcade is now empty for the season! 😆
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
1
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
359
photos
21
followers
22
following
98% complete
View this month »
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
29th December 2023 11:42am
Tags
cambridge
,
twixmas
,
“santa’s
,
grotto”
Susan Wakely
ace
Good for Santa.
December 29th, 2023
