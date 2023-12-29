Previous
Gone fishing? by lizgooster
359 / 365

Gone fishing?

Santa’s Grotto in Cambridge’s Grand Arcade is now empty for the season! 😆
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
Good for Santa.
December 29th, 2023  
