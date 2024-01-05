Previous
Somewhere over the rainbow by lizgooster
Photo 371

Somewhere over the rainbow

Travelling back home today. We made a quick pitstop at Fort Augustus, the departure point for our Loch Ness boat trip yesterday. Couldn’t resist sharing this rainbow shot which I actually took yesterday. 🌈
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful rainbow and scene.
January 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise