In memory by lizgooster
In memory

Statue commemorating Scottish soldiers who lost their lives in WWII. Fabulous mountain outlook. And according to the plaque on the base, this tough terrain was their training ground. Brave people.
6th January 2024

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Josie Gilbert
Great shot.
January 6th, 2024  
