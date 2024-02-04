Sign up
Previous
Photo 401
Reflections
The courtyard roof of The British Museum reflected in my husband’s screen - looked like he’d got a new phone cover!
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
2
2
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
4th February 2024 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phone
,
reflections
,
museum”
,
“british
katy
ace
This is absolutely brilliant Liz FAV
February 5th, 2024
Dave
ace
Nicely done!
February 5th, 2024
