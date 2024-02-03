Sign up
Photo 400
Bath time
Went for a delicious sound bath in a small lodge in Thetford Forest. Our guide, Nicky, created such a wonderful restful space of soothing and stirring sounds. Gorgeous way to spend a weekend hour.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
forest
,
bowls
,
bath”
,
“sound
Susan Wakely
ace
That sounds a lovely relaxing treat.
February 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
That looks and sounds like the perfect way to relax!
February 4th, 2024
