Bath time by lizgooster
Bath time

Went for a delicious sound bath in a small lodge in Thetford Forest. Our guide, Nicky, created such a wonderful restful space of soothing and stirring sounds. Gorgeous way to spend a weekend hour.
Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Susan Wakely ace
That sounds a lovely relaxing treat.
February 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
That looks and sounds like the perfect way to relax!
February 4th, 2024  
