Photo 399
Climbing the walls
In London today, and on a street I don’t think I’ve ever been on before. Nice to have a different landscape to pick subjects from.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
london
“street
art”
Susan Wakely
Great Wall art.
February 2nd, 2024
katy
Interesting subject with some thought provoking Art
February 2nd, 2024
