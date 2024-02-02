Previous
Climbing the walls by lizgooster
Climbing the walls

In London today, and on a street I don’t think I’ve ever been on before. Nice to have a different landscape to pick subjects from.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
Great Wall art.
February 2nd, 2024  
katy ace
Interesting subject with some thought provoking Art
February 2nd, 2024  
