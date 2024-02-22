Previous
Bursting into life by lizgooster
Bursting into life

The magnolia is one of my favourite trees. My sister has this one in her front garden and it was a lovely bright spot on a very rainy morning today.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
