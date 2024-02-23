Previous
A rolling stone gathers no moss by lizgooster
A rolling stone gathers no moss

Not a stone, but our garden fence! I’d never noticed the new ‘sprouts’ on moss before. I will try this one again another day as I have got the focus wrong but I quite like the fuzzy effect that has produced in the foreground.
Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
katy ace
Thgis is a terrific lcloseup and the detail is great, Liz
