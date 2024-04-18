Previous
Primroses in blossom by lizgooster
Primroses in blossom

I love the way the fallen blossom petals cushion the delicate yellow flowers like pink snow.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Diana ace
Lovely capture of these beauties.
April 19th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Beautiful juxtapositioning, growing and fallen
April 19th, 2024  
