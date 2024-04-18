Sign up
Photo 475
Primroses in blossom
I love the way the fallen blossom petals cushion the delicate yellow flowers like pink snow.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
flowers
spring
blossom
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these beauties.
April 19th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Beautiful juxtapositioning, growing and fallen
April 19th, 2024
