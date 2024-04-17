Previous
Forest bathing by lizgooster
Forest bathing

Had a wonderful day in Thetford Forest today with a forest bathing session and a sound bath. A blue sky and fluffy white clouds seen through tree branches - super soothing.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
bkb in the city
Great pov
April 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great pov and sounds fun.
April 17th, 2024  
katy ace
What a wonderful perspective for your photo. It definitely illustrates the peaceful moment
April 17th, 2024  
