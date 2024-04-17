Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 474
Forest bathing
Had a wonderful day in Thetford Forest today with a forest bathing session and a sound bath. A blue sky and fluffy white clouds seen through tree branches - super soothing.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
474
photos
31
followers
28
following
129% complete
View this month »
467
468
469
470
471
472
473
474
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
17th April 2024 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
forest
,
thetford
bkb in the city
Great pov
April 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great pov and sounds fun.
April 17th, 2024
katy
ace
What a wonderful perspective for your photo. It definitely illustrates the peaceful moment
April 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close