Previous
Colour splash giraffe by lizgooster
Photo 476

Colour splash giraffe

This baby giraffe was in a shopping centre and the background was rather bland so I thought I'd experiment with a fancy background.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Colourful edit.
April 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise