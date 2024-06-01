Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 519
Lovely lilies
I adore calla lilies. As well as being beautiful, they remind me of Frida Kahlo's work, because I associate her with including them quite frequently in her paintings (and I might be wrong about that!) and also with Mexico, a country I love too.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
They are beautiful.
June 3rd, 2024
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful
June 3rd, 2024
