Previous
Colourful concrete by lizgooster
Photo 544

Colourful concrete

Went looking at microcement for the floor of our new kitchen. It sounds dull but the showroom was surprisingly colourful!
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise