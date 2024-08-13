Sign up
Photo 591
A bit prickly
Landed in Borneo today and a quick trip to the local market in Kota Kinabulu reminded me of my long-ago obsession with rambutan. Backpacking around South East Asia in the early ‘90s I went through a phase of being quite addicted to them!
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
13th August 2024 4:18pm
Tags
market
,
borneo
,
rambutan
,
“kota
,
kinabulu”
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely. Enjoy
August 13th, 2024
