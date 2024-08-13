Previous
A bit prickly by lizgooster
Photo 591

A bit prickly

Landed in Borneo today and a quick trip to the local market in Kota Kinabulu reminded me of my long-ago obsession with rambutan. Backpacking around South East Asia in the early ‘90s I went through a phase of being quite addicted to them!
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
161% complete

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely. Enjoy
August 13th, 2024  
