Rainy days by lizgooster
Photo 641

Rainy days

And lots of them! Apparently September was one of the wettest on record in some parts of the UK. Plenty of opportunities to spot rain drops on leaves! The leaves here are on a sundance Mexican mock orange bush/tree.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Lovely capture
October 3rd, 2024  
Very cheerful on a rain day.
October 3rd, 2024  
