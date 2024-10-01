Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 641
Rainy days
And lots of them! Apparently September was one of the wettest on record in some parts of the UK. Plenty of opportunities to spot rain drops on leaves! The leaves here are on a sundance Mexican mock orange bush/tree.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
642
photos
37
followers
28
following
175% complete
View this month »
635
636
637
638
639
640
641
642
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
30th September 2024 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
raindrops
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
October 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Very cheerful on a rain day.
October 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close