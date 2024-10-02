Sign up
Previous
Photo 641
Going off grid
Walking through the back streets of Clerkenwell today on the way to a meeting I came across this striking piece of street art
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
1
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
634
635
636
637
638
639
640
641
Tags
london
,
“street
,
art”
katy
ace
This is some very intense street art. Great find Liz.
October 2nd, 2024
