Previous
First frost by lizgooster
Photo 643

First frost

Autumn is making its presence known, with a nippy start to this morning. I couldn't quite believe this was frost so I had to stop and investigate. Definitely frost!
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise