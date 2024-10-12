Previous
Impressionist sculpture #2 - the blue period by lizgooster
Photo 652

Impressionist sculpture #2 - the blue period

Same sculpture, same photo, a different 'artsy effect' from my editing app. This one has a certain moody quality I quite like.
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
