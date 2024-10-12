Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 652
Impressionist sculpture #2 - the blue period
Same sculpture, same photo, a different 'artsy effect' from my editing app. This one has a certain moody quality I quite like.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
658
photos
38
followers
28
following
180% complete
View this month »
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
658
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
16th October 2024 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
cambridge
,
street art
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close