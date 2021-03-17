Previous
Spring celebration by ljmanning
76 / 365

Spring celebration

First outdoor afternoon tea break of the year today! Hudson was pleased to welcome spring in his own way. I can only assume that all the old dead grass provides friction, kind of like a loofah. He rolls and wiggles and rolls and wiggles...
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
