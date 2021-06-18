Previous
The Boat Project/everythingwillbefine by ljmanning
The Boat Project/everythingwillbefine

The Boat Project/everythingwillbefine is a sculpture by artist Ernest Daetwyler. It is a 27-foot long canoe made of woven driftwood and steel. This view is of the arching prow, from the inside. You can see the whole piece here https://art.kunstmatrix.com/en/artwork/ernest-daetwyler/the-boat-project
LManning (Laura)

