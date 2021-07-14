Previous
Mourning Cloak on the milkweed by ljmanning
Mourning Cloak on the milkweed

He even obligingly opened his wings for me.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

LManning (Laura)

Babs
Love the frilly edge to his wings.
July 15th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags)
Such a beautiful and wonderful capture!
July 15th, 2021  
Joan Robillard
He is gorgeous and you took a great shot
July 15th, 2021  
Islandgirl
Beautiful butterfly!
July 15th, 2021  
Aleksander Rzyman
Congratulations on catching this one - I've never had the luck, in my parts they seem to be always in motion.
July 15th, 2021  
