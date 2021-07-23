Sign up
204 / 365
Rudbeckia
White coneflowers, with some added black.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
Tags
b&w
,
flowers
,
garden
,
black-white
,
coneflowers
Steve Mueller
ace
Very striking! FAV
July 24th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Very nice in b&w
July 24th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 24th, 2021
Randy Lubbering
Great pic!
July 24th, 2021
