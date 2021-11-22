Previous
Honeysuckle vine by ljmanning
326 / 365

Honeysuckle vine

“Upon your shattered ruins where
This vine will flourish still, as rare,
As fresh, as fragrant as of old.
Love will not crumble.”
- Eleanor Farjeon
