Through the clock shop window by ljmanning
Through the clock shop window

Last of the shots from our day out in St. Marys.
Peeking through a back window of the Grand Trunk Railway Depot revealed this timeless shop of treasures.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Mags ace
Fascinating and super black and white! Old clocks are wonderful.
June 20th, 2022  
Chris Cook ace
Looks terrific on black. Nice b&w. How come I feel like singing “We’re an American Band”
June 20th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
I’d love to wander in and around
June 20th, 2022  
