Previous
Next
Celestial Rays by ljmanning
Photo 566

Celestial Rays

Between the storms. First one passed just south of us, but there was thunder rumbling as I shot this…
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
155% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Oh wow! Spectacular shot Laura! I love those sun rays and how the light just catches the top of the cars.
July 21st, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Wow
July 21st, 2022  
Milanie ace
Wonderful catch of the light rays
July 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise