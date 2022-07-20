Sign up
Photo 566
Celestial Rays
Between the storms. First one passed just south of us, but there was thunder rumbling as I shot this…
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
3
1
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
11
3
1
365
SM-G950W
20th July 2022 8:10pm
sky
clouds
skyscape
sun-rays
Chris Cook
Oh wow! Spectacular shot Laura! I love those sun rays and how the light just catches the top of the cars.
July 21st, 2022
Peter Dulis
Wow
July 21st, 2022
Milanie
Wonderful catch of the light rays
July 21st, 2022
